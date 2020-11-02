News From Around the Art World: October 27, 2020

Chicago students help Jenny Holzer get out the vote

Young citizens, many of them voting in their first presidential election, provide phrases to be shown on LED billboard trucks across the city

By Ruth Lopez, The Art Newspaper

Curator's Perspective: Chicago... And Other Such Stories

On October 5, the curatorial team of the 2019 Chicago Architecture Biennial, Yesomi Umolu, Sepake Angiama, and Paulo Tavares, joined us for a discussion on the exhibition. They presented on their curatorial approach based on a reading of the city and its built environment that drew from a history of colonial expansion, extraction economies, migration, and ecological concerns.

Via Independent Curators International

COVID-19 Looms Over Day Of The Dead Exhibit At Chicago’s National Museum of Mexican Art

More than a million people have died during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Chicago artists are honoring the local, U.S. and worldwide victims in this year’s Day of the Dead exhibit at the National Museum of Mexican Art in the Pilsen neighborhood.

It’s the 34th year of the exhibit, and it’s different this time due to COVID-19. The museum is closed to the public, but it’s offering an online tour of works that include traditional Mexican altar centerpieces from the permanent collection, as well as contemporary prints, paintings and sculptures from Latinx, Chicago-based artists.

By Minju Park, WBEZ Radio

Impersonal Intimacy: The Art Institute of Chicago’s COVID-19 Evolution

The Art Institute of Chicago, commonly lauded as downtown Chicago’s — and the world’s — best museum, faced the same challenge as all of its counterparts following the pandemic: how to best maintain intimate access to artistic masterworks in a cold, pixelated cyberspace. In response, they demonstrated a singular capacity to capitalize on a bad situation.

By Isabella B. Cho, The Harvard Crimson

