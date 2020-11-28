October Free Days at the Field Museum

Photo © Field Museum, 2020, Michelle Kuo.

The Field Museum is offering six Free Days during the month of October, and if you’re looking for a place with skeletons and strange creatures this Halloween, they say they've got you covered.

On the following days, the Field is offering free general admission to all Illinois residents with proof of residency. Our Monday Free Days coincide with free days at the Shedd Aquarium next door, so visitors can make a day of it.

As it gets chillier outside, the Field is the perfect place to get out of the house while staying safe—attendance is capped at 25% of the building’s normal capacity, masks and social distancing are mandatory, and it’s a big, airy, well-ventilated space. And they have SUE face masks available for sale at the front door, if you’re looking to step up your Halloween mask game.

On view now: Apsáalooke Women and Warriors, a new exhibition about the history, values, and beliefs of the Apsáalooke people of the Northern Plains, also known as the Crow. Understand and honor the tradition of “counting coup”—performing acts of bravery. From 100-year-old war shields to contemporary beadwork and fashion, Apsáalooke community members tell their stories and share vibrant works of art.

Monday, October 5

Thursday, October 8

Monday, October 19

Thursday, October 22

Monday, October 26

Thursday, October 29