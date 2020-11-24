A Digital Art Viewing Wrap-Up for Phase 3

With the recent return to Phase 3 throughout the City of Chicago and around Illinois, area museums, and some galleries, are sharing their latest at-home art viewing offerings with the public. The offerings on view now are less of the scramble-to-get-online versions from the spring, and they provide you with a true art education as well as escape during this time.

Enjoy the art online and stay safe.

Smart Museum of Art

The Smart Museum of Art is temporarily closed to visitors but encourages you to engage with their continuing series of online programs, virtual experiences, and at-home art activities. Please check the museum's website or social media channels for the latest updates, and take care...

In the newly digitized Take Care interpretation packet (PDF), co-curators Jennifer Carty and Berit Ness introduce artworks in the exhibition that speak to sustenance, from expansive feasts to radical invitations.

Chicago Printmakers Collaborative

Now through Feb 6, 2021 CPC's popular annual print show is online and in person (by appt.)

This year's show is a bit different, but the pandemic has forced CPC to be extra creative and they're passing along their improved shopping experience to all of you! The show opened 3 weeks early this year for those of you who want to either MAKE AN APPOINTMENT to visit the show or SHOP ONLINE with a brand new Shopify print-buying experience. You'll also find more artwork by each artist, plus these amazing and fun new features like printmaking care packages.

For only $75, a recipient of your choice will receive all of the following. All care packages ship free. Take care of your loved ones this holiday season with an assortment of printed goodies!

Museum of Contemporary Photography

MoCP invites you to access their digital offerings, including this video featuring the seven curators introducing their sections of the exhibition What Does Democracy Look Like?

The Nov 9 RNDD Panel

Intersect/RNDD/CGN Zoom Panel

Did you miss Design Day at Intersect Chicago on November 9? CGN Publisher Ginny Van Alyea led a Zoom panel with area interior designers about buying art in challenging times. Check it out here.

Left: Jaume Plensa, Nocturne; Right: Jim Dine in his studio

Gray Gallery Artist Videos and OVRs

Gray Gallery offers its current exhibition, Jaume Plensa: Nocturne in its online viewing room, as well as by private appointment. The solo exhibition of new sculpture by Plensa debuts nine of the artist’s latest works in stone, glass, steel, and bronze, Nocturne explores the artist’s range and mastery of sculptural portraiture.

Also on Gray's website is a series of artist videos, including interviews this year with gallery artists McArthur Binion and Jim Dine.



In Nocturne, a word evocative of the night, Plensa navigates the symbolic dichotomy between lightness and darkness.

Fermilab in Batavia, IL. Easier to travel to than ever these days.

Fermilab Online Lectures

On December 8, 7:30 p.m. Fermilab, the gallery of Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, offers a virtual gallery talk:

Neutrino Music: A Composer’s Journey with Guest Composer David Ibbett Ph.D.

David Ibbett has been composing and performing works remotely to celebrate the ongoing research of Fermilab. Together with Bonnie Fleming of MicroBooNE, the composer will discuss his inspirations and techniques for translating neutrino science into sound through a variety of sonification methods. The evening will culminate with the world premiere of the latest installment of Neutrino Music from soprano soloist Beth Sterling, together with a selection of pieces from Octave of Light: their debut album of exoplanet music released this November.

FREE. Register to attend.