Art + Politics: Local Exhibitions For Our Time

Bonnie Lautenberg's Lady Liberty: A Beacon of Hope and Freedom, 2020 Archival pigment print, edition of 250 is for sale for $250, of which $100 will be donated to: Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, Feeding America, or the charity of your choice. Email jeanalbanogallery@gmail.com or call 312-440-0770.

By CGN Staff

There's an election happening Tuesday. Did you know? Even if you've already voted, Tuesday promises to be a highly charged day. One way to gain some alternative insights, while you avoid doom scrolling, is to turn to art and the messages from creatives.

Many area galleries and arts organizations planned exhibitions focused on voting and democracy well in advance of this week, but due to the nature of 2020, they're each viewable from home or as you drive-by. Check out a few timely and thought provoking highlights below.

Stay safe, and don't forget to vote! – GV

What Does Democracy Look Like?

Leading up to the 2020 presidential election, the MoCP has invited seven faculty members from various departments at Columbia College Chicago to mine the MoCP’s permanent collection of nearly 16,000 objects. Each curator has interpreted the museum’s collection to consider what democracy means to them, and how photographic images record and shape our understanding of current and historical events.

Thru Dec 23 at Museum of Contemporary Photography

Artists for Social Justice

In response to the current political crises in America, a cadre of diverse and talented artists launched a year-long cross-country show into the heartland of America, united by the belief that art is and should be a catalyst for change. Waylaid by the pandemic, the exhibit has launched virtually with planned exhibits in 2021

Thru Nov 21 at ARC Gallery

Anthem

On view in the gallery’s storefront windows along Milwaukee Ave. the exhibition is presented in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and will examine voting rights in the United States of America through the works of contemporary artists Bethany Collins, Jaclyn Conley, Eve L. Ewing, Mike Gibisser, Naima Green, Ellen Rothenberg and Sanaz Sohrabi.

Planned to coincide with the 2020 election cycle and the November presidential election, Anthem aims to look past partisan divisiveness and focus on the issue of voting as a fundamental right.

Thru Dec. 19 at Weinberg/Newton

Where's the Revolution

Where’s the Revolution, is an exhibition featuring political art commentaries curated by Marci Rubin. The role of a political artist is to express different points of view regarding global politics and social justice standards. Throughout history, artists’ works have documented and reflected the signs of the times. Examples of original political artworks in the exhibition include: commentaries on the political global climate in our past, present or future; peaceful protest banners & demonstration art; portraits of activists & key figures involved in government & social change; propaganda & satire cartoons; dedications & depictions of social movements.

Thru Nov 6 at Bridgeport Art Center