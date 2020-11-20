Hyde Park Art Center's Virtual Gala to Bring Star Power of Jeff Koons and Amanda Williams

CHICAGO (November 12, 2020)— Hyde Park Art Center, the renowned non-profit hub for contemporary art located on Chicago’s vibrant South Side, presents its annual Gala, held for the first time virtually, on Saturday, November 21, 2020, 3 - 4 p.m. and 6:30 - 9 p.m. with the Centerpiece program from 7 - 8 p.m, and afternoon and evening programming geared towards art lovers of all ages. With a reputation as one of the city’s most fun art parties, the Art Center’s Gala will be livestreamed this year free of charge on hydeparkart.org/gala to raise vital funds to deepen the impact of the Art Center’s programs for Chicago art and artists. The Gala Centerpiece program will feature conversations with internationally acclaimed artists Jeff Koons and Amanda Williams, led by members of the Art Center’s own Youth Board of Artists.

Gala public programming starts at 3 p.m. with a unique hour-long Kids Gala featuring art-making and a puppet dance party for artmakers grades K-6, followed by a lively cocktail hour with DJ Sadie Woods for viewers to get settled and explore silent auction items from 6:30 - 7 p.m. Following the Centerpiece Gala program (7 - 8 p.m.), Interactive Artist Interventions take place via Zoom breakout rooms from 8 - 9 p.m. Throughout, an online auction will be held with items displayed on the Gala webpage and a live paddle raise during the Gala main program.

Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy the Gala programs free of charge, and welcome to contribute what they can. Guests can RSVP and make donations at www.hydeparkart.org/gala. With no mandatory dress codes, Gala guests are encouraged to dress as they please in festive outfits—a Gala gown, quirkiest pajamas, or anything in between.

Interactive Artist Interventions have been one of the highlights of past Hyde Park Art Center Galas, where in previous years artists activated the entire Art Center space to engage Gala attendees in interactive ways including getting inked by a tattoo artist and eating cake off a wall. This year, the Interventions include an ‘existential aerobics class’, a coloring session, an augmented reality digital art piece for guests to experience at home, and more. The Interventions will take place via Zoom breakrooms with activations by the following artists: Danielle Andress, Jason Dunda, Amay Kataria,Adelheid Mers, Philip Mulliken, Kristin Nason, and Juliann Wang.

The Gala is co-chaired by Kate Groninger & Molly Meyer, Linda & Carleton Nolan, and Pooja Pittie & Zulfiqar Ramzan. The Hyde Park Art Center Interactive Virtual Gala 2020 is presented by Lead Sponsor Omni Ecosystems.

Sponsorships are available between $500 - $40,000 with private Zoom party rooms for “tables” of 10, wine or cocktail delivery, unique artist-made gifts, and/or other hospitality offerings depending on the sponsorship level. To discuss customized sponsorship packages for both individuals and businesses, or for more information about the Host Committee or sponsorship, please contact Maria Nelson at mnelson@hydeparkart.org or 773-324-5520 x1014.

About the Hyde Park Art Center

Hyde Park Art Center, at 5020 South Cornell Avenue on Chicago’s vibrant South Side, is a hub for contemporary arts in Chicago, serving as a gathering and production space for artists and the broader community to cultivate ideas, impact social change, and connect with new networks. Since its inception in 1939, Hyde Park Art Center has grown from a small collective of quirky artists to establishing a strong legacy of innovative development and emerging as a unique Chicago arts institution with social impact. The Art Center functions as an amplifier for today and tomorrow’s creative voices, providing the space to cultivate and create new work and connections.

For more information, please visit https://www.hydeparkart.org/

Image credit: Jeff Koons, © Jeff Koons, photo by Chris Fanning. Amanda Williams, photo by Tony Smith. Hyde Park Art Center previous gala, photo by Adrian S. Burrows Sr.