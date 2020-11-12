News From Around the Art World: November 10, 2020

Jeffrey Gibson working in the studio. Photo courtesy of the artist.

Here Are the 28 MacArthur ‘Genius’ Artists Participating in a Citywide Show in Chicago Celebrating the Grant’s 40th Anniversary

Twenty-eight artists who have MacArthur “Genius” grants will come together for a single exhibition, spread across nearly 20 venues in Chicago.

Opening in summer 2021, “Toward Common Cause: Art, Social Change, and the MacArthur Fellows Program at 40” will include grantees such as Nicole Eisenman, LaToya Ruby Frazier, David Hammons, and Kerry James Marshall.

By Brian Boucher, Artnet News

Portrait of Simone Leigh in her studio, 2020. © Simone Leigh. Photo by Shaniqwa Jarvis. Courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth.

The Market for Simone Leigh’s Powerful Sculptures Is Poised to Keep Rising

Simone Leigh has earned a reputation as one of the most respected and celebrated living artists, with her characteristically powerful and refined sculptures increasingly becoming must-haves for many top-tier collectors and major museums. Her career achievements over the past several years have proven that her ingenious artistic practice, and her accelerating market, show no signs of slowing.

By Daria Harper, Artsy Editorial

Saint Peter's Square.AARON M. SPRECHER VIA AP

Fearing Threats, Vatican Library Works with Cyber Security Firm to Fight Off Hackers

The Vatican Apostolic Library, which houses the world’s oldest copy of the Bible and artworks by Michelangelo, among other objects and works by Virgil, Sandro Botticelli, and more historical luminaries, is amping up its cyber security as threats from hackers continue apace. According to a report by the Guardian, the library is working with the cyber security firm Darktrace to protect its ongoing, comprehensive digitization project from hackers.

By Claire Selvin, Artnews

