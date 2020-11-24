News From Around the Art World: November 24, 2020
Four picked as Artists in Residence for Chicago’s INVEST South/West initiative
Four Chicago creatives have been chosen to put together public art projects and ideas for future cultural programs in their neighborhoods as part of the city’s INVEST South/West initiative.
By Evan F. Moore, Chicago Sun Times
Dawoud Bey on His Powerful Photographs of Black American Life
As an exhibition of his work heads to the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the photographer speaks to poet Simone White about the changing landscape of Harlem and US institutions
How Do You Stage a Biennial Now? Jacob Fabricius’s Portrait of Busan
Even in the best of times, organizing an international biennial—wrangling dozens of far-flung artists and hundreds of works, all while keeping to a budget—is not an easy business. Organizing an international biennial amid a once-in-a-century global health crisis is another matter entirely.
By Andrew Russeth, Artnews