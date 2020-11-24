News From Around the Art World: November 24, 2020

Austin painter Antonia Ruppert. Loren Marie/Provided Photo

Four picked as Artists in Residence for Chicago’s INVEST South/West initiative

Four Chicago creatives have been chosen to put together public art projects and ideas for future cultural programs in their neighborhoods as part of the city’s INVEST South/West initiative.

By Evan F. Moore, Chicago Sun Times

Dawoud Bey, A Woman Waiting in the Doorway, 1976, from the series ‘Harlem, USA’, 1975–79, gelatin silver print, 28 × 36 cm

Dawoud Bey on His Powerful Photographs of Black American Life

As an exhibition of his work heads to the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, the photographer speaks to poet Simone White about the changing landscape of Harlem and US institutions

Kwon Yongju, Waterfall, 2020, on Yeongdo Island, near Busan port.© BUSAN BIENNALE 2020

How Do You Stage a Biennial Now? Jacob Fabricius’s Portrait of Busan

Even in the best of times, organizing an international biennial—wrangling dozens of far-flung artists and hundreds of works, all while keeping to a budget—is not an easy business. Organizing an international biennial amid a once-in-a-century global health crisis is another matter entirely.

By Andrew Russeth, Artnews

