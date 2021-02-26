Chicago Artists Coalition Reopens January 2021

CAC looks forward to reopening to the public on Monday, January 4, 2021. Visits will be by appointment only, on Wednesdays, 10am-2pm, and Fridays, 3-7pm. We care deeply about and make the well-being of our visitors, staff, and residents a priority.

Letter from the Executive and Artistic Director﻿

Safety Measures

A maximum of three visitors are allowed in the gallery at a time. Visitors are granted a 45-minute appointment by signing up online, at least one day in advance.

COVID-19 visitor guidelines:

Masks and social distancing are required at all times.

Use hand sanitizer upon entrance.

Temperature check before entry is required. Body temperatures at or above 100°F would prohibit entry.

If you experience any COVID-19 related symptoms, we kindly ask that you stay home and reschedule your visit.

If you have recently travelled from outside the State of Illinois, we ask that you quarantine for 14 days before visiting CAC.

For any questions or concerns email us: cac@chicagoartistscoalition.org

CAC is pleased to announce the 2021-22 HATCH Artist Residents:

Sirimas Benz Amatayakul

Anwulika Anigbo

Bryana Bibbs

Gabriel Chalfin-Piney

Jennifer Chen-su Huang

Helen Lee

Osée Obaonrin

Nat Pyper

Farah Salem

Roderick Sawyer

Jade Williams

Nayeon Yang

HATCH is a juried program for emerging Chicago visual artists and curators.

The residency offers the opportunity to produce collaborative exhibitions and nurtures an ecology of curatorial and artistic practice.

Learn more about our new community of artists here.

CAC is thrilled to announce a new, anonymous donation made to the SPARK Grant program.

This funding will allow for five additional awards to be given this cycle. Last year SPARK awarded 25 grants to Chicago visual artists in its second cycle. With the addition of this anonymous funding, SPARK will award an incredible 30 unrestricted grants of $2,000 to artists in 2021.

SPARK Grant is an award opportunity for visual artists who identify as ALAANA (African diaspora, Latinx, Asian, Arab, Native American), an artist with acute financial need, an artist with a disability, or as a self-taught/non-formally trained artist.

The program is generously support by the Joyce Foundation and anonymous donor.

For more information, eligibility requirements, and application: click here

Important Dates:

Application opens

December 14, 2020

December 14, 2020 Application Closes

February 16, 2021

Additional Dates: