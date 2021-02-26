News From Around the Art World: December 15, 2020

Artist Rashid Johnson, a frequent donor to museum fundraisers, at his Brooklyn studio on June 18, 2019. (Photo by Chris Sorensen for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Struggling Museums Are Increasingly Relying on the Generosity of Artists to Convince Private Donors to Bail Them Out

As donors take their foot off the gas of arts giving, artists have been called in to reenergize them. It's a lot of pressure.

By Naomi Rea, artnet news

Courtesy Jason Seiler, via time.com

The Story Behind TIME's 2020 Person of the Year Covers

To illustrate the broad range of people featured on the 2020 Person of the Year covers, we commissioned artists and photographers with a variety of backgrounds and styles—from digital art to oil painting; portraitists to a high school freshman.

The image of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the 2020 Person of the Year was painted by Chicago-based artist Jason Seiler.

By D.W. Pine, Time Magazine

Revealed: the secrets behind Antonia, Modigliani’s ‘most complex work’

Researchers at C2RMF give an exclusive preview of their forensic study of all the artist's works in French museum collections.

Vincent Noce, The Art Newspaper

The Top 15 Most Expensive Artworks Sold at Auction in 2020

This year was a turbulent one, and auction houses were not exempt from facing the changes wrought by it. Because of the pandemic, Christie’s, Sotheby’s, and Phillips swiftly adapted their marquee evening auctions for a new era, ushering in live-streamed hybrid mega-sales that saw a host of masterpiece-level works reach staggering prices.

By Angelica Villa, ARTnews

Clockwise from center: Sue Coe, via SaveArtSpace and Art at a Time Like This; Carlos Vilas Delgado/EPA, via Shutterstock; The Estate of Noah Davis; Charlie Rubin for The New York Times; The Estate of Philip Guston and Hauser & Wirth

The Most Important Moments in Art in 2020

This was a year of protests and pivots. Monuments fell, museums looked inward. On the bright side, galleries persisted despite the pandemic’s grip and curators rolled out magisterial retrospectives.

By Holland Cotter, Roberta Smith and Jason Farago, The New York Times

