NADA Chicago Will Return for 2nd Year in September 2020

Via PR

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced the dates for the second NADA Chicago, taking place September 24–27, 2020 at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel. This is the same weekend the 9th edition of EXPO CHICAGO will take place not far away on Navy Pier.

The contemporary art fair will take place throughout three floors of the iconic Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, with a selection of galleries in the hotel’s historic Stagg Court and Tank Room spaces, a takeover of 13 hotel rooms on the fourth floor, and a dedicated space for talks and performances in the Drawing Room on the second floor. The landmark hotel is located across from Chicago cultural landmarks Millennium Park and the Art Institute of Chicago.

NADA Chicago further exemplifies NADA’s expanded commitment to year-round programming and producing alternatives for galleries to exhibit artwork in new settings. This March, NADA will host the second edition of the New York Gallery Open, a new initiative designed to bring visitors and collectors to art spaces across New York City for public tours, talks, and performances. NADA House, the organization’s collaborative exhibition on Governors Island, will be on view from May through August 2020.

About​ NADA

Founded in 2002, New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is a not-for-profit 501c(6) collective of professionals working with contemporary art. Its mission is to create an open flow of information, support, and collaboration within the arts field and to develop a stronger sense of community among its constituency. Through support and encouragement, NADA facilitates strong and meaningful relationships between its members working with new contemporary and emerging art. In addition NADA hosts annual art events in Miami, New York, and Chicago, including NADA Miami, the New York Gallery Open, NADA House, and the NADA Chicago.