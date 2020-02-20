Weekend Art Highlights: February 21-23
By CGN Staff
From Friday, February 21 through Sunday, February 23 several spaces in the city have opening receptions. You are invited to see what's new!
Our overview of highlights from this coming weekend is below, and our full calendar may be viewed here.
See you in the galleries!
Elnaz Javani: Your Residue ته مانده تو
Opening Friday, February 21, 6 – 9 pm
One After 909
Created between 2013 and 2019, the work presented in Your Residue is tied to the physicality of the human body, its psychology in the face of cultural uprooting, and the artist’s own experiences balancing her dual identities as an Iranian and an American.
Opening Friday, February 21, 5:30 – 7:30 pm
International Museum of Surgical Science
For the past three years, Megan Euker has devoted her research and artistic practice to orphan disease (OD) advocacy, specifically focusing on the cure of Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia through gene therapy. Euker makes use of illustrations and diagrams explaining gene therapy, Sickle Cell Disease, and Beta Thalassemia; documents and articles relating to court cases; and other data sets to present a case of corruption and fault in the world of “Big Pharma.”
Shelf Destruction : A Denial Solo Show
Opening Saturday, February 22, 6 – 10 pm
Chicago Truborn
Witness Denial's unique way of tweaking recognizable branding efforts and pop culture phenomenons into sardonic and brutally honest takes on society. Through pop art aesthetics, bright colors, and shiny packaging, this Ontario based artist proves that we're all here to ENJOY DENIAL.
Opening Sunday, February 23, 1 – 4 pm
Evanston Art Center
Noelle Garcia and José Santiago Pérez present recent work that uses traditional craft processes to transform everyday objects and materials into exuberant works of contemporary art. Based in the Chicago area, Noelle Garcia is an artist and educator who focuses on themes of identity, family history and recovered narratives in her work. José Santiago Pérez is a Chicago based artist from Los Angeles and is a 2019-2020 HATCH resident at the Chicago Artist Coalition.