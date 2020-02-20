Weekend Art Highlights: February 21-23

By CGN Staff

From Friday, February 21 through Sunday, February 23 several spaces in the city have opening receptions. You are invited to see what's new!

Our overview of highlights from this coming weekend is below, and our full calendar may be viewed here.

See you in the galleries!

Elnaz Javani: Your Residue ته مانده تو

Opening Friday, February 21, 6 – 9 pm

One After 909

Created between 2013 and 2019, the work presented in Your Residue is tied to the physicality of the human body, its psychology in the face of cultural uprooting, and the artist’s own experiences balancing her dual identities as an Iranian and an American.

Megan Euker: The Cure

Opening Friday, February 21, 5:30 – 7:30 pm

International Museum of Surgical Science

For the past three years, Megan Euker has devoted her research and artistic practice to orphan disease (OD) advocacy, specifically focusing on the cure of Sickle Cell Disease and Beta Thalassemia through gene therapy. Euker makes use of illustrations and diagrams explaining gene therapy, Sickle Cell Disease, and Beta Thalassemia; documents and articles relating to court cases; and other data sets to present a case of corruption and fault in the world of “Big Pharma.”

Shelf Destruction : A Denial Solo Show

Opening Saturday, February 22, 6 – 10 pm

Chicago Truborn

Witness Denial's unique way of tweaking recognizable branding efforts and pop culture phenomenons into sardonic and brutally honest takes on society. Through pop art aesthetics, bright colors, and shiny packaging, this Ontario based artist proves that we're all here to ENJOY DENIAL.



EXTRA : : ORDINARY

Opening Sunday, February 23, 1 – 4 pm

Evanston Art Center

Noelle Garcia and José Santiago Pérez present recent work that uses traditional craft processes to transform everyday objects and materials into exuberant works of contemporary art. Based in the Chicago area, Noelle Garcia is an artist and educator who focuses on themes of identity, family history and recovered narratives in her work. José Santiago Pérez is a Chicago based artist from Los Angeles and is a 2019-2020 HATCH resident at the Chicago Artist Coalition.