Weekend Art Highlights: February 6–8

By CGN Staff

From Thursday, February 6 through Saturday, February 8 a number of spaces in and around the city limits are opening new exhibitions. You are invited in to see what's new.

Our overview of highlights from this coming weekend is below, and our full calendar may be viewed here.

See you in the galleries!

Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor F. Keen

Opening Thursday, February 6

Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art

With more than 50 artworks from artists including Martín Ramírez, George Widener, Lee Godie, James Castle and more, this exhibition spans both gallery spaces at Intuit and showcases the genre’s masters.

“Humans and tobacco exist in a very strange relationship . . . I have always thought that it is like the relationship between lovers. It is very awkward, but also very much a relationship of dependence.”—Xu Bing. 1st Class, brand cigarettes, adhesive, and carpet, 480" x 180", 2011.

The Allure of Matter: Material Art from China

Opening Saturday, February 8

Smart Museum of Art and Wrightwood 659

Organized by the Smart Museum of Art in Hyde Park along with Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park, The Allure of Matter: Material Art from China (February 7–May 3, 2020) features 45 two- and three-dimensional works made from a range of unique and humble materials, like melted plastic, paper-thin porcelain, desiccated Coca-Cola ash, and 300,000 iron nails. The works, many monumental in scale, explore how conscious material choice has become a symbol of expression for a number of leading Chinese contemporary artists working over the last four decades.

Sean Hannaway: Now with More Extra!

Opening Friday, February 7

Line Dot Editions

Sean Hannaway is a Chicago born-and-based painter known for his punchy, densely layered style that blends high Renaissance subjects and graffiti aesthetics. The push and pull between his techniques, colors, and influences creates a dynamic tension in his work. A cheeky sense of humor pervades his practice, challenging both the seriousness of his classical sources and the frenetic intensity of his own work. Hannaway daylights as a Creative Director at Leo Burnett and has been featured in three previous shows at Line Dot, all of which sold out.

Melissa Ann Pinney & Judith Raphael: Girls' World

Opening Friday, February 7

Hofheimer Gallery

New photographs from this Chicago-based chronicler of adolescence.

Jacob King: Ca$h Only

Opening Friday, February 7

AdventureLand Works on Paper

CA$H ONLY features several works by King that explore the microenvironment of a rare Chicago institution, the “Slashie” (half bar/half liquor store). Rite Liquors is a community hub sitting in East Ukrainian Village. This Slashie institution remains a constant amongst the rapidly changing neighborhood King also grew up in. The works presented depict four years of this Chicago community while emphasizing conversations of culture and informational exchanges.... All accompanied by a shot and a beer.

"Stand Alone" Juried Exhibition

Opening Friday, February 7

Compassion Factory

A juried exhibition celebrating the strength and power of the single image.