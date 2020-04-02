COVID-19 Tips for Art Galleries

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

As each day of life in a COVID-19 word brings us deeper into a new reality, we have been bingeing on lots of art-related news and opinions about what this means for the current and future art market around the world as well as locally. I feel like I've read everything there is to read, and while I'd honestly love to read about something other than Coronavirus, within much of this reading is a trove of helpful business advice that is worth a read by galleries, artists and other arts professionals.

In the CGN office we are connecting remotely while trying to balance information overload (the emails! the stats! the Zooming! the homeschooling!!!) with opportunities to refocus our energy where it's needed on behalf of our arts partners. We are still working things out, as we are also committed to continuing to work on the summer issue of CGN, which will have a different – still positive just less time sensitive – angle than the one we were moving along with just a couple weeks ago. The same is most likely true for many of you as you shift gears and reimagine your next steps for the time being.

Below for you are some of our top reads so far – there are webinars, resource lists, personal accounts, and insights about online shows and art collecting.

If you can't read any more news, just skip to the end where we share a cheerful image of spring as well as a catchy health reminder.

Stay tuned for more directly from CGN as we work to virtually connect many of you in the coming days and support you however we can.

Hang in there, stay healthy and let us know how we can help!

List of Arts Resources During the COVID-19 Outbreak from Creative Capital

How to apply for financial aid during coronavirus pandemic if you're self-employed or a small business in the arts

Letter From Florence: One Museum Director’s Account of How He’s Bringing Art to Italy’s Isolated Public During the Lockdown

The Art Newspaper Telegram Channel: Coronavirus: art world emergency room" to share key developments in real time

View an Artsy Webinar about Online Shows, among other tips usually about riding out the off-season

We Don’t Know What a Post-Coronavirus Art World Will Look Like. Here Are 6 Ways to Build the One We Want

What Actually Works When It Comes to Selling Art Online? Successful Early Adopters Share 5 of Their Business Secrets

Of course laughter and music can often be some of the best medicine:

Here is a spring message from David Hockney

David Hockney

And here is great sounding advice courtesy of the one and only Mavis Staples...