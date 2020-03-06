DARKROOM 2020 Raises Over $255K for MoCP

Marilyn Zimmerwoman, Kenneth Josephson, Karen Irvine, and Natasha Egan. Photo © Lisa Gottschalk Photography

Via PR

Chicago — The Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago (MoCP) held DARKROOM, their annual benefit auction, on Thursday, February 27 at the new Columbia College Chicago Student Center, bringing in over $255,000 to support the museum. Funds raised at DARKROOM will provide critical support for the museum's exhibitions, collections, and community engagement initiatives in 2020.



Highlights of the evening included a VIP hour conversation between MoCP curator of academic programs and collections Kristin Taylor and Silver Camera Awardee Kenneth Josephson about his photographic contributions.



Other high points of the evening included a ceremony honoring Josephson with the Silver Camera Award. Sponsored by Related, the Silver Camera Award honors those who have made a significant contribution to the medium of photography. The presentation was followed by a live auction and a rousing Raise the Paddle, which raised over $14,000 to support MoCP education initiatives, including expanded teen programs and a bus subsidy program aimed at bringing more Chicago Public School students to the museum from under-served communities.



Co-chaired by Cheryl Sandner and Ann Thompson with honorary co-chairs Jeremy Efroymson, Elissa Hamid Efroymson, and Adnaan Hamid, DARKROOM 2020 hosted over 300 guests, who enjoyed an elegant evening celebration of photography while supporting the Museum of Contemporary Photography, the only museum of its kind in the region. The MoCP is grateful for everyone who made this event possible, particularly DARKROOM 2020 sponsors, who can be found here.

About the MoCP

The Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago is the world's premier college art museum dedicated to photography. As an international hub, the MoCP generates ideas and provokes dialogue among students, artists and diverse communities through groundbreaking exhibitions and programming.



MoCP Sponsors

The MoCP is a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Museum is generously supported by Columbia College Chicago, the MoCP Advisory Board, Museum Council, individuals, private and corporate foundations, and government agencies including the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.