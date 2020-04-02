Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show Postponed Until Fall 2020

Via CGN Staff

Below is a statement from Dolphin Promotions' Rosemary Kreiger. CGN will update our news and calendar when we have word about the new date to be set in fall 2020.

With great regret, the Chicago Antiques + Art + Design Show scheduled for May 14-17, 2020 at the Merchandise Mart has been postponed. This cancellation includes the Opening Night Party benefiting The Woman’s Board of Northwestern Memorial Hospital as well as all show related events and lectures. Dolphin Promotions has made this decision to postpone from concern for the safety and well-being of our exhibitors and customers with respect to guidelines issued by public health officials and the City of Chicago. New Fall Dates will be announced shortly.

Please stay healthy and we look forward to seeing you in Chicago in the Fall. Let us know if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Rosemary Krieger