News From Around the Art World: March 2, 2020

Armory Show director Nicole Berry keeps the show on the road

“It’s always a risk for galleries, doing a fair,” says Nicole Berry. “And it comes down to the money—it’s expensive.” The director of New York’s Armory Show used to work the fair booths herself when on the staff of various Manhattan galleries, so she is well aware that it is not just the stand fees that can stretch a gallery’s budget, but also the expense of shipping and staff, not to mention the untold cost of exhaustion. “Burnout is real,” she adds.

By Margaret Carrigan, The Art Newspaper

Archaeologists May Have Just Located the Tomb of Romulus, the Legendary Founder of Rome

A newly discovered stone tomb, found on the site of an ancient temple in the Roman Forum, has experts excited: Could the sarcophagus be the final resting place of Romulus, said to be the founder of the Eternal City?

By Sarah Cascone, Artnet

A Trove of Georgia O’Keeffe Mementos, for Sale at Sotheby’s

The Georgia O’Keeffes up for auction next month aren’t her larger-than-life paintings of flowers or desert landscapes. Instead, day-to-day items such as the artist’s address book, recipe box, clothes and art supplies will be part of a sale on March 5 at Sotheby’s in New York.

The property belongs to Juan Hamilton, an artist who worked at O’Keeffe’s home and studio in northern New Mexico for the final 13 years of her life. O’Keeffe, who died in 1986 at age 98, bequeathed or gave him the material that Sotheby’s will exhibit from Feb. 26 through March 4.

By Brenda Cronin, Wall Street Journal

It's Art Fair Week in New York

One of New York’s busiest art fair seasons kicks off this week with the Art Show at the Park Avenue Armory. Nine sprawling exhibitions will follow next week. Here’s our critic’s guide.

By Will Heinrich, New York Times

