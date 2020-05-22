News From Around the Art World: March 30, 2020

Suellen Rocca, Imaginative Artist Whose Influence Loomed Large on Chicago Scene, Is Dead at 76

Suellen Rocca, whose figurative drawings, paintings, and sculptures exude a free-spirited creativity that has influenced many, has died. Her death was announced by the Elmhurst Art Museum in Illinois on Saturday. She was in her late seventies. A representative for New York and Los Angeles’s Matthew Marks Gallery, which represents her, said Rocca died at 76 years old.

By Alex Greenberger, Art News

In Chicago, Artist-Run Spaces Remain the Lifeblood of the Art Community

Artist-run project spaces have been the lifeblood of Chicago’s art community for decades. They’ve mounted some of the city’s most exciting exhibitions and served as experimental staging grounds for artists and curators.

By Kerry Cardoza, Artsy

Prized Van Gogh Painting Stolen from Dutch Museum Closed Because of Coronavirus

A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday.

The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said that “The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884” by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours of Monday. By early afternoon, all that could be seen from the outside of the museum was a large white panel covering a door in the building’s glass facade.

By Mike Corder, Associated Press

Art Basel Is Postponing Its Marquee Swiss Fair From June to September, Adding to a Year-End Crush in the Art Market Calendar

Art Basel, the world’s most important annual contemporary art fair, will push back its Swiss edition to September due to the “unprecedented impact worldwide” of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement.

Originally scheduled to open to VIP cardholders on June 16, it will now open its first preview day September 15, and run through September 20.

By Nate Freeman, artnet

