Amid Art Market Uncertainty, EXPO CHICAGO Confirms Dates of Ninth Edition September 2020

Via PR

CHICAGO—EXPO CHICAGO, The International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art, today confirmed its intention to present the Exposition this September in a letter to the international arts community written by President | Director Tony Karman, although it continues to closely monitor the global health situation. With its ninth edition slated for September 24–27, 2020, EXPO CHICAGO is committed to serving as an active force in the recovery of the art world for its broad group of constituents, both commercial and institutional.

Now poised to be one of the first leading international art fairs in the Americas held following the restrictions due to COVID-19, EXPO CHICAGO is moving forward as scheduled while it monitors recommendations from health professionals and government agencies. The health and safety of EXPO CHICAGO’s visitors, patrons and participating galleries are of primary concern, and as preparations continue the Exposition will keep the public informed regarding efforts to incorporate best practices and establish protections for all involved.

Additionally, EXPO CHICAGO is acutely aware of the challenges faced by galleries at this time. “Recognizing the many pressing challenges our gallery partners are facing, for the upcoming 2020 edition we are reducing the impact of our invoicing, adjusting payment schedules, providing incentives to reduce booth fees and committing to work individually with our exhibitors to accommodate to their needs,” stated Karman in the letter. “The current state of affairs demands this action and we look forward to working closely with dealers throughout the world over the next few weeks and months as we further shape our ninth edition,” he continued. As an additional response to the current crisis and a show of support to the community of dealers, EXPO CHICAGO will be making contributions to both the Art Dealers Association of America (ADAA) and the New Art Dealers Association (NADA) from the proceeds of this year’s exposition to help advance the important work these organizations are doing on behalf of their member galleries.

Since it was founded in 2011, EXPO CHICAGO has built its success in large part due to the unwavering support of Chicago’s cultural, business, and hospitality community. Ingrained in this community is a profound ethos of collaboration, which Karman and the EXPO CHICAGO team expect to both rely and build upon in the months to come. The Exposition maintains a commitment to the highest level of production, with a focus on presenting critically acclaimed programs including the /Dialogues and Exchange by Northern Trust talks series, and robust curatorial initiatives including the Curatorial Forum and the Curatorial Exchange, which together have served nearly 200 local and international curators over the past six years.

In its position as a leading international exposition, EXPO CHICAGO has also built countless strategic partnerships with the global arts community. In 2020, these include the previously announced appointment of Marcella Beccaria, Chief Curator and Curator of Collections at the Castello di Rivoli Museo d’Arte Contemporanea in Rivoli-Torino, Italy, to curate the 2020 IN/SITU program, showcasing large-scale sculpture, video, film and site-specific works throughout Navy Pier’s Festival Hall. This appointment is joined by Humberto Moro, Deputy Director and Senior Curator at the Museo Tamayo in Mexico City who has been selected to curate the 2020 EXPOSURE section, which highlights solo and two-artist presentations by galleries ten years and younger.

From its inception, EXPO CHICAGO’s tagline has been “September in Chicago. Be Here.” With deep respect for its gallery, hospitality, and institutional partners, and in the spirit of collaboration and renewal, the exposition recommits to this pledge as it prepares to present an impactful international exposition in the heart of America this Fall.

To read the full letter, click here.

For more information on EXPO CHICAGO and EXPO ART WEEK (September 21 – 27, 2020) visit expochicago.com.