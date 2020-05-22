Fund to Support Artists Launched by Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot

Today, Arts Alliance Illinois joined Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in launching Arts for Illinois — a collaboration between the State of Illinois, the City of Chicago, and members of the philanthropic community to support the statewide creative sector during the COVID-19 crisis.



This new platform will raise money for and provide direct relief to the creative professionals and cultural organizations that have been impacted by the shutdown. It will also serve as an online community where creatives share their work, connecting with the public while at home during these challenging times.



Through the newly launched Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, individual artists and artisans – including stage and production members and part-time cultural workers – experiencing an urgent need are able to apply for one-time grants of $1,500 distributed by 3Arts. Grants will be awarded through a lottery system and will be disseminated quickly. Additionally, nonprofit arts and cultural organizations of any size will be able to apply for relief through the Arts Work Fund. Based on their demonstrated financial need, organizations will be awarded grants from $6,000 – $30,000. More information about application guidelines and eligibility can be found online.

There is also the option to donate to this fund and to support artists and the creative industry. Join CGN in giving your support, and spread the word!

Visit Arts For Illinois

P.S. If nothing else makes you smile a little today, we love these clever, art-inspired memes of Mayor Lightfoot... Info on the artists and creators behind them here from Block Club, NBC and WGN but many are spontaneously being created and shared on Instagram via #whereslightfoot