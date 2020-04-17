CGN Virtual Gallery Tour: Evanston

Ice House Gallery

609 S. Boulevard

An off-the-beaten-path gallery showcasing emerging and established local artists.

Perspective Group + Photography Gallery, Ltd.

1310-1/2B Chicago Ave.

Perspective Group and Photography Gallery is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) cooperative of member artists. Its mission is to promote fine art photography in all its forms through exhibitions, lectures and community outreach activities.

Space 900

816 Dempster St.

SPACE 900 is an artists’ collective and exhibition space, located on Dempster St. in the heart of Evanston.

Founded in 1983, current core members are fine artists of multiple disciplines and mediums. The gallery provides core members and other artists in the community exhibition opportunities and performance space.

Evanston Art Center

1717 Central St.

The Evanston Art Center (EAC), founded over 90 years ago in 1929, is an integral part of community life, providing access and experiences in the arts to people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities. Through free, community-based events, workshops, exhibitions, artist talks and panel discussions, EAC helps expand its mission to provide accessible arts education and arts enrichment experiences to the community and the surrounding areas.

Block Museum of Art

Northwestern University 40 Arts Circle Dr.

Northwestern University’s Block Museum of Art is a dynamic, imaginative, and innovative teaching and learning resource for the school and its surrounding communities, featuring a global exhibition program that crosses time periods and cultures and serves as a springboard for thought-provoking discussions.