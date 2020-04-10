Emergency Initiative for Artists Relief

To support artists during the COVID-19 crisis, a coalition of national arts grantmakers have come together to create an emergency initiative to offer financial and informational resources to artists across the United States.

Artist Relief will distribute $5,000 grants to artists facing dire financial emergencies due to COVID-19; serve as an ongoing informational resource; and co-launch the COVID-19 Impact Survey for Artists and Creative Workers, designed by Americans for the Arts, to better identify and address the needs of artists.

To be eligible for a relief grant, applicants must be:

Not previously awarded a relief grant from this fund.

Not a full-time employee, board member, director, officer, or immediate family member of any of the coalition partners;

Residing and working in the U.S. for the last two years;

Able to receive taxable income in the U.S. (e.g. citizen, green card holder, and/or permanent resident who can provide a W9 and SSN or ITIN);

21 years of age or older;

Experiencing dire financial emergencies due to the COVID-19 pandemic;

Practicing artists able to demonstrate a sustained commitment to their work, careers, and a public audience

Please note that the Artist Relief coalition partners will make final eligibility determinations as needed. Learn more by reviewing this FAQ. To apply, click here.