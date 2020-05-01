News From Around the Art World: April 28, 2020

Howard Finster (American, 1916-2001). Visionary Landscape #4,494, 1985. Paint on wood, 48 x 48 in. (121.9 x 121.9 cm). Collection of Victor F. Keen

A Virtual Tour Inside Chicago’s Center for Outsider Art

For 29 years one small but significant place has been a showcase for visionary artwork. (And that is literal – some of the artists claim to have had visions.)

The art center called Intuit had to close a new show last month, and we got a look at what you’ll see when it one day reopens.

By Marc Vitali, WTTW

'Stay Home. Hit Play': Take virtual trips through Chicago museums, cultural institutions with Mayor Lightfoot during pandemic

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Citadel announced the launch of Stay Home. Hit Play., a weekly video series that will bring engaging, educational programming from Chicago institutions to students and families.



The series will partner with the city's museums and cultural institutions to invite students to go behind the scenes at some of Chicago's most iconic places on Wednesdays, while staying home.



Via ABC 7

That’s Archie and Chichi, rescues from PAWS Chicago. “They’re both the sweetest things, and they get along so well,” says Derek. “And they both have very distinct personalities.”

Derek Erdman’s Chicago Apartment Is Brimming With Art and Oddities

Derek Erdman and Ashley Armitage moved to Chicago about two and a half years ago specifically to live in the apartment they’re in now. The couple’s 1,800-square-foot space in Logan Square, which also includes a 700-square-foot basement that Derekuses for painting, is brimming with color and characters. It’s the kind of place you’d want to be invited to for a party—you’d never run out of things to talk about.

By Zoë Sessums, Architectural Digest

The Watchman Of Pere Lachaise (At The Break Of Day) by Tony Fitzpatrick. Courtesy of the Dime

Beloved Chicago Artist Tony Fitzpatrick Is Making Puzzles Now

Tony Fitzpatrick is known around the City of Big Shoulders for many things..

Jigsaw puzzle maker, however, is one role Fitzpatrick never thought he’d embrace. “I’ve never even finished a crossword puzzle let alone a jigsaw puzzle,” he says. “My brain doesn’t work that way.”

By Lisa Shames, Inside Hook

