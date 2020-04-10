News From Around the Art World: April 7, 2020

Victor Skrebneski, Chicago’s photographer to the stars, dies at 90

His posters for the Chicago International Film Festival made the Hog Butcher for the World look like a gathering of glamazons. Victor Skrebneski lit the planes and curves of faces like a cinematographer from Hollywood’s golden age. He made everyone look as beautiful as if they were in a film noir.

The Chicago-based, universally acclaimed photographer died Saturday of cancer, according to friends and business associates. He was 90 and had been a photographer for 70 years.

By Maureen O'Donnell, Chicago Sun Times

Expo Chicago Adjusts Payment Schedules for Exhibitors in Lead-Up to September Fair

As the coronavirus crisis sweeps the globe, art fairs have been postponing upcoming editions. Art Basel Hong Kong, which was to take place in March, came first, followed by Frieze New York and Art Basel in Switzerland (May and June, respectively). The latest fair to postpone was Masterpiece London, which would have taken place in late June.

Art Basel rescheduled to September, which would make it the first major fair on the coronavirus-impacted horizon. It would be followed by the regularly scheduled Expo Chicago, slated for September 24–27. On Monday afternoon, Expo Chicago will release a letter from director Tony Karman that announces a reduction in fees, adjusted payment schedules, and other accommodations to exhibitors in the lead-up to the fair.

By Sarah Douglas, ARTnews

NADA Gallery Relief Fund

NADA is proud to partner with The Kinkade Family Foundation to release prints based on a never-before-seen artwork by American painter Thomas Kinkade (1958–2012) in support of NADA’s Members and art galleries nationally. For a limited time, 100% of the net proceeds of the sale of “Untitled (Toilet Paper),” c. 1978, will be donated to NADA’s fund to support those galleries most impacted by COVID-19. NADA’s application and guidelines will be released in the coming weeks.

Via newartdealers.org

