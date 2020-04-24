Old Town Art Fair Canceled

Via PR

Chicago, IL – The Old Town Art Fair (OTAF) and its sponsoring organization, the Old Town Triangle Association (OTTA) announced today the decision to cancel the perennial kick-off to Chicago’s summer art festival season. Initially scheduled for June 13/14 (always the second full weekend in June), Art Fair Chair, Sasha Mayoras announced the difficult decision by first alerting the 250 participating artists. “While much can change between today and June, we made this decision now as we feel it is in the best interests of you, the artists, our volunteers and neighbors,” said Mayoras. The OTAF also announced that the Association will return all booth fees as quickly as possible and that it will automatically invite back all 2020 jury-selected artists to participate in 2021.