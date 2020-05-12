SOFA Chicago Announces New Fair Ownership and Leadership

SOFA Chicago 2019 | Traver Gallery booth, featuring work by Clare Belfrage, Ling Chun, and Mel Douglas

New York, NY, April 15, 2020 —Intersect Art and Design announces the appointment of Becca Hoffman as Managing Director. Hoffman will oversee the three art fairs in Intersect’s portfolio: Art Aspen, SOFA Chicago, and Art Palm Springs. Hoffman, who for the past seven years was Director of the Outsider Art Fair, comes to Intersect with decades of experience working with galleries in the United States and internationally. In her new role, she will establish a fresh creative direction for the fairs and guide them in their evolution and growth.



Intersect Art and Design, owned by brothers Tim and Dirk von Gal, recently acquired the three fairs.“We are passionate about these fairs, and the positive impact they make in and beyond their respective markets—Aspen, Chicago, and Palm Springs,” says Tim von Gal. “We’re thrilled that Becca will join us in shaping the new vision for the fairs. She has great energy, tenacity, and creativity.”



