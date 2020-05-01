Support Chicago Arts Groups on #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

We are familiar with the #GivingTuesday that comes around each year as the holiday shopping and donation season gets underway, but now #GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 (in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday) as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Many area nonprofits are making the push for your support next week because your donations will truly make an impact to keep them afloat and to allow them to continue their important work. This kind of spending really counts and any amount, no matter how small, can make a difference. Collective support will also give a lift to area groups that are struggling - they will see that they are valued by the community. The Facebook page also has ideas for how kids can get creative and give back too.

You can donate to healthcare workers who need your support, and you can also contribute to area arts nonprofits and grassroots groups that have had to close during COVID-19 and have lost critical income sources they depend on.

We have heard from a couple of organizations that plan to participate, like Spudnik Press Cooperative, and the Swedish American Museum. For both groups until they can open their doors again to welcome the public back in, they need support to cover costs of basic operations. We know there are many others who need support.

If your group is participating as well, please get in touch with CGN and we will add you to the list.

Ultimately the best way to give lasting support to these groups is by staying interested in and engaged with their programming all year long. Become a member, give a membership to a friend, shop their sites and exhibitions online where possible. Keep this support mentality in mind for other area small galleries and businesses that need your dollars too, since we are all hoping to come out of this together.

Hang in there, and happy giving!