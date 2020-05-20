Artadia Chicago Awards Application Due June 1

Artist Alexandra Bell, born in Chicago, is one of the recent 2020 New York Awardees

Via PR

The Artadia Awards provide exposure, financial support, and critical validation to artists. The awards are unrestricted, allowing artists to use the funds in any way they choose.

The Chicago Artadia Awards application deadline is June 1, 2020 and it is open to all visual artists living & working throughout Cook County. Apply here.

Each year, an open-call application is made available in each of the six active partner cities for any artist who has lived within that city for a minimum of two years and is not currently enrolled in art school. Supporting artists equitably is a critical part of the Artadia Award process: we consider the unique populations of each community and are proud to reflect our country’s diversity with an Awardee pool that is 50 percent female and 33 percent persons of color.

Awardees also receive a dedicated webpage on Artadia’s online Artist Registry; studio visits with renowned curators and collectors; and regular dialogue with Artadia’s staff members, who offer guidance and facilitate valuable connections. The inclusion of Awardees in prominent exhibitions such as the Whitney Biennial (five Awardees were featured in 2017, and six in 2019) attests to Artadia’s standing as an influencer and connector in the art community.