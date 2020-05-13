Cleve Carney Museum of Art Unveils Weekly Online Art Classes and Virtual Studio Visits

Glen Ellyn, Ill. — The Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) and McAninch Arts Center (MAC) announced a series of online art classes and virtual artist studio visits to be presented this May. The children’s series, titled CCMA Creates: Kids, is being offered in response to parents looking for interactive learning activities and as a free service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Geared towards kids aged 12 and younger but accessible to all ages and skill levels, the art classes can be found on the CCMA Facebook page and the MAC Facebook page, with new episodes aired at 12pm on Tuesdays.

A series of virtual studio visits with artists, CCMA Creates: Stuck in the Studio, will be shared via the CCMA Facebook page on Fridays at 12pm. The online offerings will feature artists who have previously exhibited at the Cleve Carney Art Gallery prior to its renovation into a museum-grade space, as well as artists working on future projects.

CCMA will also provide additional online resources for kids and families stuck at home during this time, including downloadable projects and activities drawing from the museum’s collection for inspiration, highlights from the museum’s rich video archive of past Visiting Artist lectures, and a collection of favorite online resources from museums and institutions around the world. “Even though we cannot physically welcome our audience into the museum, we are still eager to stay in touch and be a resource to them,” said Cleve Carney Museum of Art Curator Justin Witte. “We are excited to find new ways to stay connected while we are temporarily apart.”

“The MAC and CCMA teams wanted to offer an online solution for families who are currently juggling homeschooling along with other responsibilities, and are looking for interactive engagement,” said McAninch Arts Center Director Diana Martinez.

Art classes and virtual artist studio visits will feature local, national and international contemporary artists who are leaders in their field. The first installments will include:

· Tuesday, May 5, 12 p.m. – Frida Kahlo Drawing Class with CCMA Curator Justin Witte

· Friday, May 8, 12 p.m. – Virtual Studio Visit with Philadelphia-based artist Sarah McEneaney

Additionally, CCMA will be working to host live streamed events with leading artists, designers and curators.