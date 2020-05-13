Creative Digital Outreach: Part VI

By GINNY VAN ALYEA

We took a break from summarizing the many things galleries are doing during stay-at-home because we were busy trying to get through our summer issue print deadline – a first since we did it complete from home and while in two separate states (the CGN office is still made up of just two of us, no matter where we are working). But despite our temporary tunnel vision, the virtual events and offerings have not lulled. There are more than ever. Here we spotlight new programs to connect artists and collectors, artist interviews, and virtual performances and exhibitions.

We want to remind you about a recent initiative to come together to support Chicago art spaces. #chicagogalleries connects commercial, artist-run, and non-profit spaces across the city to contribute to an ever-evolving landscape of online documentation and diverse digital programming. Follow the hashtag across social media platforms for the latest Chicago-based programs.

Here for you are the latest ways that area arts groups and businesses are sharing art with you during this extended stay-at-home period.

ART-IN-PLACE

Terrain Exhibitions and CNL Projects are excited to partner on a new initiative entitled ART-IN-PLACE, May 20-June 20, 2020. ART-IN-PLACE invites artists to exhibit an original work of art to be displayed outside their home or from a window visible to the public. This collective action provides artists and community members in Chicagoland neighborhoods (and beyond) with a sense of hope and connectivity through the experience of public art. Collectors will have the option to purchase a beautiful set of postcards showcasing a collection of every ART-IN-PLACE participating artist and original works of art. A portion of P\proceeds from all sales will benefit the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund which, directly supports local Illinois artists and arts organizations.



Visit: https://www.cnlprojects.org/artinplace to apply and learn more.

Iris Bernblum, Nightwalk, 2018, single channel HD video, 3:35 min. TRT, edition of 5 & 1 AP

Aspect/Ratio – (TO HAVE AND TO NOT) HOLD

The gallery was started as a traditionally video based gallery and their current/ongoing online exhibition explores feelings of isolation, containment, and the physical need to release energy brought on by solitude. The fragile nature of our current climate sets in motion these works that examine senses comparable to those heightened during a quarantined existence, and serve as visual representations of the emotional states felt in this shared experience. Curated by Chloe Lewis and Daniella Thach.

DPAM Curator at Frieze

The 2020 edition of the Frieze New York art fair is taking place entirely online in the Frieze Viewing Room (thru May 15). This year’s fair features a Chicago Tribute section curated by DePaul Art Museum Director and Chief Curator Julie Rodrigues Widholm. Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of women’s right to vote, the section pays homage to the pioneering women artists of Chicago including Gladys Nilsson, Suellen Rocca, Clare Rojas, Evelyn Statsinger, Faith Wilding, Torkwase Dyson, and Melissa Leandro, among others.

You can find more information about the Chicago Tribute section here and visit the viewing room here

Driehaus Museum Performances



This Thursday celebrated local musician Patrick Donley will play a wide-range of selections from the period on the Driehaus Museum's exquisite Chickering & Sons piano along with some discussion about the music and the instrument.



From Schubert to Joplin, Donley's joyful playing along with a cocktail demonstration and curatorial insights will provide plentiful after-dinner entertainment. It's prime time, Gilded Age-style - we hope you will join us!



SUGGESTED DONATION: $20. Rsvp via Facebook or watch on YouTube.

Kavi Gupta – Artists on Lockdown, Angel Otero

The latest installment from the gallery's series of interviews with artists engages with Angel Otero, an SAIC grad who now lives in New York. An excerpt: "This is a great time to detach yourself from this art world that can sometimes be very demanding in different ways, and just try to feel as free as possible."

This interview will soon appear online on the gallery's website. Past interviews are available here.

SAIC

In order to keep our community as safe as possible, SAIC has announced they have reimagined their 2020 shows. Many events are being presented in alternative formats. The school will continue to update their website with the latest information for all upcoming events. Shows are grouped by degree: Undergraduate, Post-Baccalaureate and Graduate.

Coming up: May 13 – SENIOR EXPO 2020 is a constellation of activities spotlighting the work of graduating seniors enrolled in Capstone courses.



