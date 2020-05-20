NADA Announces FAIR – Designed Entirely For Online (No Comfy Shoes Needed)
CGN staff via PR
After NADA had to announce the cancellation of their September 2020 fair in Chicago, after only hosting one edition of the show a few months ago in 2019, they have now shared plans for a fully digital endeavor. FAIR, built in partnership with Artlogic, is a new art fair initiative designed to be entirely online, function cooperatively, and act as a benefit for NADA’s community of galleries, nonprofits and artists.
The plan has come together in a relatively short period of time and is not only meant to be only online but also a means of supporting galleries through sales (vs grants, loans or fundraising.) What art fair preview have you ever read that doesn't reference the cliche comfortable shoes? Well, now you don't even need them.
Taking place May 20–June 21, 2020, FAIR will directly support 119 NADA Gallery Members and 81 other galleries that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, totaling nearly 200 galleries around the world.
FAIR offers an alternative profit-sharing model, structured to facilitate mutual support within the art community and provide revenue to each of its participants during a time in which galleries have temporarily closed their physical locations. A percentage from each sale made from FAIR will directly benefit all participating galleries and artists. In addition, a percentage of each sale will go towards supporting NADA for their efforts in producing FAIR, their continued work as an organization for art galleries, through this time of crisis and beyond.
Cooperative Sales Model:
50% of each sale goes directly to gallery (which is split evenly between artist/gallery)
20% of each sale goes into cooperative gallery sales pool; to be shared evenly among all participating galleries
20% of each sale goes into cooperative artist sales pool; to be shared evenly among all participating artists
10% of each sale goes to support the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA)
Each participating gallery will present a series of artworks over four-weeks with the opportunity to share new artworks each week. The initiative will also feature a series of online performances, studio visits and talks to complement the artworks presented by participating galleries and artists. FAIR, produced in collaboration with Artlogic, utilizes their Online Viewing Rooms service and is generously hosted by them.
Week 1 of FAIR launches on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 10am EST at thisisfair.org.
View the list of participants online. Chicago and regional galleries participating include:
- Ackerman Clarke – Chicago
- Circle Contemporary (Arts of Life) – Chicago
- Devening Projects – Chicago
- DOCUMENT – Chicago
- The Green Gallery – Milwaukee
- M. LeBlanc – Chicago
- MICKEY – Chicago
- PATRON – Chicago
- The Suburban – Milwaukee
- Volume Gallery – Chicago
- Western Exhibitions – Chicago
FAIR Dates & Times
May 20 – Sunday, June 21, 2020
thisisfair.org
Week 1: May 20, 2020
Live at 10am EST
Week 2: May 27, 2020
Live at 10am EST
Week 3: June 3, 2020
Live at 10am EST
Week 4: June 10, 2020
Live at 10am EST