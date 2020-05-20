NADA Announces FAIR – Designed Entirely For Online (No Comfy Shoes Needed)

CGN staff via PR

After NADA had to announce the cancellation of their September 2020 fair in Chicago, after only hosting one edition of the show a few months ago in 2019, they have now shared plans for a fully digital endeavor. FAIR, built in partnership with Artlogic, is a new art fair initiative designed to be entirely online, function cooperatively, and act as a benefit for NADA’s community of galleries, nonprofits and artists.

The plan has come together in a relatively short period of time and is not only meant to be only online but also a means of supporting galleries through sales (vs grants, loans or fundraising.) What art fair preview have you ever read that doesn't reference the cliche comfortable shoes? Well, now you don't even need them.

Taking place May 20–June 21, 2020, FAIR will directly support 119 NADA Gallery Members and 81 other galleries that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, totaling nearly 200 galleries around the world.

FAIR offers an alternative profit-sharing model, structured to facilitate mutual support within the art community and provide revenue to each of its participants during a time in which galleries have temporarily closed their physical locations. A percentage from each sale made from FAIR will directly benefit all participating galleries and artists. In addition, a percentage of each sale will go towards supporting NADA for their efforts in producing FAIR, their continued work as an organization for art galleries, through this time of crisis and beyond.

Cooperative Sales Model:

50% of each sale goes directly to gallery (which is split evenly between artist/gallery)

20% of each sale goes into cooperative gallery sales pool; to be shared evenly among all participating galleries

20% of each sale goes into cooperative artist sales pool; to be shared evenly among all participating artists

10% of each sale goes to support the New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA)

Each participating gallery will present a series of artworks over four-weeks with the opportunity to share new artworks each week. The initiative will also feature a series of online performances, studio visits and talks to complement the artworks presented by participating galleries and artists. FAIR, produced in collaboration with Artlogic, utilizes their Online Viewing Rooms service and is generously hosted by them.

Week 1 of FAIR launches on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, 10am EST at thisisfair.org.

View the list of participants online. Chicago and regional galleries participating include:

Ackerman Clarke – Chicago

Circle Contemporary (Arts of Life) – Chicago

Devening Projects – Chicago

DOCUMENT – Chicago

The Green Gallery – Milwaukee

M. LeBlanc – Chicago

MICKEY – Chicago

PATRON – Chicago

The Suburban – Milwaukee

Volume Gallery – Chicago

Western Exhibitions – Chicago

FAIR Dates​ &​ Times

May 20 – Sunday, June 21, 2020

thisisfair.org

Week 1: May 20, 2020

Live at 10am EST

Week 2: May 27, 2020

Live at 10am EST

Week 3: June 3, 2020

Live at 10am EST

Week 4: June 10, 2020

Live at 10am EST