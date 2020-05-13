News From Around the Art World: May 12, 2020

“Monet and Chicago” at the Art Institute of Chicago includes the painter’s “Poppy Field (Giverny)” from 1890-91.The Art Institute of Chicago/Mr. and Mrs. W. W. Kimball Collection.

Chicago museums facing financial woes as major exhibits are sidelined by pandemic

American museums are losing at least $33 million a day because of continuing closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Alliance of Museums, a national support and advocacy organization for the field.

Losses in Illinois were expected to top $7.3 million in revenues through April 30 based on responses from 56 museums and galleries in a statewide survey conducted by Arts Alliance Illinois.

By Kyle MacMillan, Chicago Sun-Times

Michael West in her apartment, circa 1977. Courtesy of the Collection of The Michael (Corinne) West Estate Archives.

Why the Art World Is Rediscovering Female Abstract Expressionist Michael West

The doorbell to Michael West’s New York City studio was broken, and she didn’t care to fix it. “I just want to paint in peace,” the Abstract Expressionist painter (born Corinne Michelle West) wrote in 1981, a decade before her death as a forgotten artist living alone, on welfare. Even a missed visit from her former teacher Hans Hofmann, a respected painter who had come to check out her latest work, hadn’t convinced her to repair her faulty buzzer.

By Karen Chernick, Artsy Editorial

Till Fellrath, left, and Sam Bardaouil, the curators of the Lyon Biennale, now scheduled for 2022 Photo: Pablo Salgado

‘In two and a half years, who knows where the world will be’—Lyon Biennale curators reveal why exhibition was pushed back from 2021 to 2022

Pressure on resources play a part as well as ethical issues in the wake of coronavirus

By Gareth Harris, The Art Newspaper

Paintings by Darius Yektai were part of the “Drive-By-Art” event. Its organizer, Warren Neidich, said the show grew out of the question: “How do we show empathy and solidarity in this new age?”Credit...Bryan Derballa for The New York Times

A Drive-By Art Show Turns Lawns and Garages Into Galleries

The outdoor exhibition on Long Island featured works installed at properties from Hampton Bays to Montauk, with social isolation as just one theme.

No one was supposed to get too close to each other over the weekend during a drive-by exhibition of works by 52 artists on the South Fork of Long Island — a dose of culture amid the sterile isolation imposed by the pandemic. But some people couldn’t help themselves.

By Stacey Stowe, The New York Times

