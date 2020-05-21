News From Around the Art World: May 19, 2020

James Rondeau on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016 at the Art Institute of Chicago.(Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)

How to reopen an art museum: James Rondeau, Art Institute director, on the plans for, perhaps, July 1st

For big cultural institutions closed by coronavirus, reopening is in the air. The Morton Arboretum in Chicago’s western suburbs Tuesday announced it will start welcoming visitors again June 1. The Cleveland Museum of Art that same day said it will reopen June 30, reportedly the first major American art museum to do so.

With state and city officials recently outlining the rules for reopening in five separate phases, Chicago museums have a clearer view of what it might take for them to come back into public life.

By Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune

Read More

The Arsenale, venue for the Venice Biennale. Photo by Andrea Avezzù, courtesy La Biennale di Venezia

The Venice Biennale Will Be Pushed Back a Year, to 2022, as the Coronavirus Knocks the Art Calendar Permanently Off Its Axis

The art-world calendar has just seen its most significant reshuffle yet as a result of the lockdown era. The Venice Biennale is pushing the 59th international art exhibition to 2022 in order to accommodate the delayed 17th international architecture exhibition, “How Will We Live Together?,” originally scheduled to open this month.

That means the next Venice Biennale art exhibition will coincide with the next documenta, held every five years in Kassel, Germany and due to open in the summer of 2022. The Lyon Biennale has also rescheduled for that year.

By Sarah Cascone, Artnet News

Read More

Paul Branton in front of his mural under the CTA Green Line tracks in the 300 block of East 47th Street in Bronzeville.Annie Costabile / Sun-Times

Chicago artist Paul Branton’s Bronzeville mural a ‘statement of being proud of who you are’

The sprawling work was painted on a metal wall in an alley beneath the CTA Green Line’s 47th Street stop. It features a girl with a green complexion and says she loves the skin she’s in.

By Madeline Kenney, Chicago Sun Times

Read More

A still from Cultural Stimulus: Old Irving Park (2020) by Nick Cave

Chicago artist Nick Cave has found a way to keep performing during quarantine

In response to the tectonic uncertainty of the Covid-19 era, when the public looks for sources of artistic experience from the safety of home as museums and galleries remain shut, and artists must recast their creative process in social isolation, the artist Nick Cave is launching a new video series called Cultural Stimulus that he hopes will recreate some of the feeling of visiting a public art performance. Prepared while sheltering in place, with available artworks, the pieces are staged and filmed in Chicago’s now empty public places, as well as Facility, Cave’s 20,000 sq-ft studio.

By Jacoba Urist, The Art Newspaper

Read More

Naotaka Hiro, Untitled (Set), 2020. Courtesy of the artist and Misako & Rosen, Tokyo.

NADA’S New Profit-Sharing Digital Art Fair to Launch Next Week

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) announced on Thursday that it plans to launch a new digital art fair to support member galleries that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Titled FAIR, the online initiative will boast a profit-sharing model designed to give participants who have recently experienced revenue loss due to the closure of their physical locations a financial boost. Kicking off next week, FAIR will run from May 20 through June 21.

Via ARTFORUM

Read More