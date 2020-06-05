State Funding for the Arts: Art Alliance Illinois Updates

This is the most recent update from the Arts Alliance Illinois, which we received May 29, 2020. We will share more updates as we have them and as the art and business community begins to safely reopen spaces to the public.

– CGN

Today many parts of the state are moving to Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan for phased reopening. Governor Pritzker released guidelines for businesses to operate during Phase 3, including limits and safety measures for manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops, and personal services (e.g. salons). Click here to read these industry-specific guidelines.



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced this week that cautious reopening for the city will begin June 3, releasing a city-specific set of guidelines for businesses that are included in this phase. These guidelines refer to museums and outdoor performances in a "later Phase 3," the details of which are being developed in collaboration with representatives from the field. The expanded guidelines will be released when approved by public health officials. Click here to read the current Phase 3 guidelines for Chicago.



The Alliance is supportive of reopening our state's creative industries when it is deemed safe to do so by public health officials, as the health of artists, creative workers, and audiences is our highest priority. We have advocated successfully for our sector’s many diverse stakeholders to be included in reopening conversations with both the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois, and will keep you updated on developments in these discussions. As always, if you have any ideas, questions, needs, or resources to share, please email us at info@artsalliance.org.



State funding for the arts preserved

In case you missed it, over the weekend the Illinois General Assembly passed a budget bill with several big wins for the creative sector. This collective support from the state helps to ensure arts and culture will be a critical part of our state’s recovery from the current crisis.





We're grateful to all the legislators who made the arts a priority, as well as the 36 members of the Arts & Culture Capital Coalition. Finally, thank YOU for being part of our fight for the arts and culture in Illinois. We know the creative sector is hurting right now and we are doing everything we can to ensure it is a critical part of healing and restoration across Illinois.



Click here to read more.