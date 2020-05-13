Terra Foundation Creates $8M COVID-19 Relief Fund for Visual Arts Organizations

Image credits and captions: Arthur Dove, Boat Going through Inlet, c. 1929, oil on tin, Terra Foundation for American Art, Daniel J. Terra Art Acquisition Endowment Fund, 2015.6, Courtesy: The Estate of Arthur G. Dove/ Terry Dintenfass, Inc.

The Terra Foundation for American Art announces an $8 million commitment to emergency funding and ongoing relief for visual arts organizations impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The fund provides emergency support to selected Chicago, US, and international arts organizations that are part of the foundation’s network of partners, as well as relief over the next two years for US-based art museums in support of their collection projects. Application details about this new two-year grant program will be announced in summer 2020.



In addition to its COVID-19 relief response, the foundation remains committed to its ongoing grant programs, which support projects and exhibitions on US art internationally, nationally, and in Chicago. The foundation is actively accepting grant applications for exhibition research and development, academic programs, and publications for Art Design Chicago 2024.





