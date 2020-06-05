News From Around the Art World: June 1, 2020

Artist Christo, known for works that were massive and fleeting, dies at 84

One specialty was wrapping huge structures, including Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary art, the Pont-Neuf bridge in Paris and Berlin’s Reichstag.

By Associated Press, Via Chicago Sun Times

Read More

‘This Is a Revolution’: 18 Artists From Coast to Coast Share What They Saw and Felt at the George Floyd Protests

Protesters filled the streets in cities across the United States this weekend. Among them were artists of all stripes, many of whom view activism as an important part of their practice. Below, 18 artists shared what they experienced while protesting this weekend.

Via Artnet

Read More

Art world presses pause for #BlackOutTuesday

Instagram is a sea of black squares today as artists, curators, museums and galleries follow the music industry’s lead in observing a “blackout day” in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police and the ensuing protests that have swept across the US demanding justice.

Via the Art Newspaper

Read More

Alison Gass named new director at San José Institute of Contemporary Art

Gass had a short but productive tenure as director of the University of Chicago’s Smart Museum of Art. She secured several major gifts and launched a curatorial fellowship to encourage diversity.

By Charles Desmarais, San Francisco Chronicle

Read More

CPS Launches Online Gallery To Showcase Student Artwork In Wake Of Pandemic

Chicago Public School students can now show off artwork they made in class through the city's new virtual art exhibition that launched Saturday.

Featuring more than 800 student art pieces representing over 75 CPS elementary and high schools from across the city, the district’s All-City Visual Arts Exhibition is going online for the first time due to the pandemic.

Via WBBM News Radio Staff

Read More

A Virtual Tour of the National Veterans Art Museum

Artwork made by soldiers and combat veterans is as diverse as the military itself. Chicago is home to an armory of art created by members of our armed forces. With Memorial Day in mind, we visited the National Veterans Art Museum for a virtual tour.

By Marc Vitali, WTTW

Read More