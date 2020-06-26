News From Around the Art World: June 23, 2020

The Vista Tower gives and impressive view for northbound drivers on Lake Shore Drive. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)

Jeanne Gang-designed, soon to open Vista Tower adds to Chicago’s impressive gallery of ‘down-the-alley’ views

Every so often, though, architects get extraordinary opportunities to liberate their buildings from the relentless regularity of the grid and fashion images that resonate in our collective mindset.

The latest (and by far the tallest) example of this phenomenon — the soon to open 101-story, 1,191-foot-tall Vista Tower, by Chicago architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang — is giving northbound drivers on Lake Shore Drive a high-octane visual jolt.

By Blair Kamin, Chicago Tribune

A detail of the statue.MEDIAPUNCH/SHUTTERSTOCK

Roosevelt Statue Controversy, Explained: Why a New York Museum Removed a Monument to a Former U.S. President

On Sunday, the American Museum of Natural History in New York revealed news that activists had been waiting years to hear: a monument to Theodore Roosevelt, a former United States president who espoused racist and colonialist views and who promoted eugenics as a theory, would at last come down. That statue may be one of many in the U.S. that has been set to be taken away amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, but it is one of the most notable—and controversial—ones slated for removal so far.

By Alex Greenberger, ArtNews

Exhibitors due to take part in the cancelled Art Basel in Hong Kong this year will be automatically readmitted, provided it is with a similar presentation © Art Basel

To encourage galleries, Art Basel in Hong Kong relaxes application criteria for 2021 fair

Galleries no longer required to have a physical space, down payments cut from 100% to 25% of stand fees and automatic re-admittance for 2020 ABHK exhibitors

By Anna Brady, The Art Newspaper

Three Factors to Guide Long-Term Planning for Your Art Collection

Art collecting is a passion sport pursued by many, and at many different price points. A nagging concern for some collectors is what to do with a collection ardently assembled over time, if or when their circumstances change. It’s a complicated question without a one-size-fits-all answer. The right approach will depend on family dynamics, tax and financial planning considerations, and the value and composition of the collection.

One of my clients gave me permission to share (on a disguised basis) the integrated plan we created last year for their collection. It serves as an example of all that’s involved in creating a pragmatic financial plan for a valuable art collection.

By Doug Woodham, Artsy Editorial

