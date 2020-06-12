News From Around the Art World: June 8, 2020

Artwork covering boarded-up storefronts along 18th Street in the Pilsen neighborhood, Thursday, June 4, 2020. (E. Jason Wambsgans / Chicago Tribune)

Chicago artists use boarded-up storefronts to make a creative statement and make a difference

Not against a monochromatic sea of plywood, touching nearly every neighborhood in the city. On the other hand, a never-ending landscape of plywood is not unlike a city-stretched canvas. “We just wanted to get some color up there, something positive for Chicagoans,” Stanley said, “something that helps in a small way so that Chicago is not so depressed for the next few weeks.”

By Christopher Borrelli, Chicago Tribune

Giant fingers portray Chicago’s skyline, people in Megan Sterling’s ‘Cityscape’ mural

Painted beneath the L tracks in Rogers Park, the 16 massive fingers are arranged to mimic an urban landscape of high-rises represented by the people of the city.

By Madison Savedra, Chicago Sun Times

Crochet art is brightening up this Chicago neighborhood

Bike rails and trees have been looking a lot more colorful thanks to a resident in Chicago's South Loop. Valerie Sherman has taken her crocheting skills to the streets in what she calls "yarn bombing."

By Yukare Nakayama, Localish

Art Basel Has Canceled the 2020 Edition of Its Flagship Swiss Fair, Citing ‘Tumultuous and Challenging Times’

Amid a climate of continued global uncertainty around matters of health, the economy, and the basic ability to travel, Art Basel has canceled the upcoming edition of its flagship art fair in Basel. The premier international art fair had initially been postponed from its usual June slot to mid-September. The next edition of Art Basel in Switzerland is now scheduled to take place June 17 to June 20, 2021.

By Kate Brown, artnews

