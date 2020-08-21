Designs for Dignity Initiates Art for Dignity Campaign to Raise Money for Social Justice

CGN Staff, Via PR

Art for Dignity is demonstrating support for racial justice and social responsibility presented through art and visual expression with the help of Chicago’s talented and passionate community. In creating awareness of the ideals of equity, inclusion, empathy and empowerment through the power of art, River North neighbors and business owners with boarded windows are partnering with Chicago- area artists to bring this vision to life. Representing unity, peace and community through original artwork, Designs for Dignity stands together through Art for Dignity in empowering lives through design.

Artwork will later be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting My Block My Hood My City, participating artists and Designs for Dignity.

Participating artists include: Cleveland Dean, Shawn Micheal Warren, Sam Kirk, Caswell James, Veronica Martens, Janeallison Ng, Bahar Shirkhanloo, and Malcolm Poe, among others.

Painted boards will remain on display in River North over the next week. You can find images of the already completed boards here. If you are interested in capturing the painting in action, we can continue to update you on scheduled installations. The next opportunity to capture the artwork taking place will be:

Completed Art for Dignity boards can be found at:

Chicago Luxury Beds: 440 N. Wells St. Suite 100N

Artists Frame Service: 1867 N. Clybourn Ave.

Jo Chicago Communications: 126 W. Kinzie St., 2nd Floor

Oscar Isberian Rugs: 120 Kinzie St.

Glamour Closet: 209 W. Illinois St.

ABOUT DESIGNS FOR DIGNITY

Designs for Dignity is a 501(c) nonprofit organization that transforms nonprofit

environments through pro bono design services and in-kind donations – empowering lives through design. Celebrating its 20th year, the organization’s mission is to serve marginalized communities by harnessing the talents and resources of the design community at large, with the ultimate goal of providing spaces that inspire hope and dignity. By engaging the design community and all of its resources, Designs for Dignity has positively impacted hundreds of thousands of lives by transforming 250+ nonprofit spaces and leveraging $13 million in donated materials. www.designsfordignity.org