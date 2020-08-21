July 10 - 11 Gallery Openings

By CGN Staff

This weekend we can see a number of openings taking place in galleries around Chicago!

A few notes:

Gallery openings are running on extended hours during the day to encourage social distancing

Masks are required

As we have learned from the past few months, things are always subject to change, do not hesitate to reach out directly to the gallery if you have any questions.

Our overview of highlights for this coming weekend is below, and our full calendar may be viewed here.

See you in the galleries!

Photography & _____

Opening: Friday, Jul 10, 2020 12 – 8 pm

Catherine Edelman Gallery

To avoid crowds, the opening reception will be from noon – 8:00 pm on Friday, July 10. Many artists will be in attendance throughout the day.

Most art making is a solitary process, void of outside voices, as a blank piece of paper or canvas is transformed into a work of art. But there has always been a rich history of art collectives: a group of artists who collaborate to create work. In the spirit of these collectives, Catherine Edelman Gallery presents “Photography & _____,” an exhibition that brings together photographers and other creatives to create one-of-a-kind pieces. CEG invited artists familiar to the gallery, including painters, writers and photographers, and asked each participant to reach out to a fellow artist to create a collaborative piece. There were no limitations placed on the work, except that photography must be incorporated into each piece.

Also opening at the gallery on July 10 is Michael Koerner's exhibition.

Chicago Noir

Opening: Friday, Jul 10, 2020 5 – 10 pm

Oliva Gallery

Photography exhibition with Kevin Byrne, Pauline Kochanski, Doug Boehm, Jon Randolph, Akira, Daphne Walsh, Kate Roth and Matt Tuteur.

Summer Group Show

Opening: Friday, Jul 10, 2020 12 – 6 pm

Addington Gallery

Group show featuring Joan Holleb, Brooks Anderson, and Robin Denevan.

Collin van der Sluijs A Garden of Trust Solo Exhibition

Opening: Saturday, Jul 11, 2020 11 am – 6 pm

Vertical Gallery

In his third solo show at Vertical, the category-defying artist’s most ambitious and immersive collection to date, brings together paintings and works on paper that reveal profound new depth and dimension in his dreamlike, deeply personal approach.

Chase Hall: Half Note and February James: We Laugh Loud So The Spirits Can Hear

Opening: Saturday, Jul 11, 2020 11 am – 6 pm

Monique Meloche Gallery

This will be the debut exhibition for both artists with Monique Meloche Gallery.

No appointment necessary. Limited capacity, masks required. For the remaining duration of the exhibition, please contact the gallery to schedule an appointment.