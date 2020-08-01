MoCP Unveils Latest Works in Its Fine Print Program (And all the Artists are Women!)

By CGN Staff

The MoCP is the world’s premier college art museum dedicated to photography. Founded in 1976 by Columbia College Chicago as the successor to the Chicago Center for Contemporary Photography, the Museum began collecting in the early 1980s and has since grown its collection to include more than 15,000 objects by over 1,500 artists.

The Museum of Contemporary Photography's popular Fine Print Program allows collectors to affordably buy art by some of the world's most renowned photographers while also supporting the museum's programming.

Printed especially for the Museum by some of the most innovative photographers working today, the sale of editioned Fine Prints (many for just $400) directly supports artistic and educational programs at the MoCP. Prints by more than 60 artists are available online including works by artists of local, national and international renown such as Sarah Pickering, Olivo Barbieri, Tony Tasset, Ken Fandell, Brian Ulrich, Anna Shteynshleyger, Anna Fox, Aspen Mays, Kahn and Selesnick, Simon Roberts, Yeondoo Jung, and Tim Davis. Works by internationally-collected artists like Alec Soth, Vik Muniz, Candida Höfer, and Curtis Mann have quickly sold out in recent years.

Each image is printed on archival-quality paper and is offered in an edition of 30, numbered and signed by the artist.

This year, four artists join the program – all women artists:

Patty Carroll

Beth Dow

Priya Kambli

Millee Tibbs

At a time when many of us have not been able to visit a museum in months, the latest unveiling of MoCP's print program additions means you can (physically! not virtually!) bring museum-quality work in your own home.

Explore Fine Prints

Patty Carroll (American, b. 1946)

Scrapbooking from the Domestic Demise series, 2016

Archival Pigment Print

12 x 12 inch image on 14 x 14 inch paper

Signed Edition of 30

$400

Beth Dow (American, b. 1965)

Natural Color from the Prediction Error series, 2018

Archival Pigment Print

15 x 12 inch image on 20 x 16 inch paper

Signed Edition of 30

$400

Priya Kambli (Indian, b. 1975)

Eye (Muma and Maushi) from the Buttons for Eyes series, 2019

Archival Pigment Print

10 x 14 inch image on 11 x 15 inch paper

Signed Edition of 30

$400