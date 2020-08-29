News From Around the Art World: July 14, 2020

The murals that Sounding Boards collect as businesses opt to take their plywood down will live in a storage facility until the initiative is able to move on to the next phase of its preservation plan. Mackenzie Crosson / WBEZ

Protest Art Has Covered Boarded Up Businesses — Will It Be Preserved?

Some businesses were damaged, some were looted, and others sought to pre-emptively safeguard their property from civil unrest by boarding them up—and the blank plywood covering their windows became canvases. Ant Ben hoped his painting would have a life in a Chicago public school once the restaurant decided to take the boards down, but the piece disappeared before that was possible.

By Mackenzie Crosson, Steven Jackson, Izii Carter - Via WBEZ Radio

The installation “Dirty Laundry” on the lawn at Schurz High School. (Erica Gunderson / WTTW News)

Artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust Ask Community to Make #AMENDS

The broad front lawn at Carl Schurz High School in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood is bisected by two laundry lines strung between trees and festooned with bright yellow ribbons that flap and rustle in the breeze. Scrawled in black marker on the hundreds of ribbons are personal messages about racism.

The ropes and ribbons, in place since Thursday, are one portion of the three-part community-based art project “#AMENDS,” which seeks to end racism by beginning with the self. It’s the work of life and art partners Nick Cave and Bob Faust at their multidisciplinary creative space and gallery Facility, right across the street from the school.

By Erica Gunderson, WTTW News

Christie's "ONE" auction.

Christie’s Nets $420 M. in First Livestreamed Global Relay Auction Led by $46.2 M. Lichtenstein Nude

The global event closes the first set of milestones of the new virtual auction era. The auction hammered at $362 million, above its pre-sale low estimate of $337 million, realizing a total sell-through rate of 94 percent.

By Angelica Villa, artnews

Frieze London and Frieze Masters 2020 have been cancelled Photo by Linda Nylind. Courtesy of Linda Nylind/Frieze

Frieze directors ‘left with no choice’ but to cancel London fairs in October

Continued restrictions on large-scale events and travel due to coronavirus have made the show logistically impossible

By Anny Shaw, The Art Newspaper

