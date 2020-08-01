News From Around the Art World: July 28, 2020
Now hanging at the Art Institute: Chicago billionaire Ken Griffin’s new, $100 million Basquiat canvas
Now that eye-widening sale has turned into news Chicagoans can use. Exuberant, elemental and about 14 feet wide by 8 feet high, the painting is now hanging on a wall in the Modern Wing of the Art Institute, where it will be on view when the museum reopens Thursday after its more than four-month COVID-19 closure.
By Steve Johnson, Chicago Tribune
Stunned Conservators Just Found a Ghostly Picasso Hidden Beneath One of the Art Institute of Chicago’s Most Treasured Paintings
The discovery lends new insight into Picasso's practice.
What’s better than one Picasso? How about a second Picasso lost for decades?
That’s exactly what a team of research scientists at the Art Institute of Chicago discovered and wrote about in a report published this week in Applied Science.
By Caroline Goldstein, Artnet News
US House votes to establish a National Museum of the American Latino
The US House of Representatives voted today to establish a National Museum of the American Latino under the umbrella of the Smithsonian Institution to promote recognition of the Hispanic community’s role in American history and culture.
By Nancy Kenney, The Art Newspaper