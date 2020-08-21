News From Around the Art World: July 7, 2020

PHOTO: In this Oct. 24, 2016 photo, a bronze lion sculpture in front of the Michigan Avenue entrance to the Art Institute of Chicago is seen wearing a Chicago Cubs batting helmet. Both lions at the museum entrance have been dressed in team helmets to honor other Chicago sports teams who’ve made it to their league championship, but this is the first time they’ve worn Cubs gear. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

Here is how the Art Institute in Chicago is planning to re-open

WGN Radio’s Jim Turano talks to Kati Murphy, Executive Director of Public Affairs for the Art Institute, about how the museum is re-opening, what exhibits you can visit, and what precautions they are taking when guests are welcomed in.

By Curtis Koch, WGN Radio

Read More

“Letters to the World Toward the Eradication of Racism,” one part of Nick Cave and Bob Faust’s “Amends” project, as displayed on the gallery windows of Facility in Chicago.Credit...James Prinz

A Public Art Project Devoted to Dismantling Racism at Every Level

With “Amends,” the artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust have created a multipronged platform for self-scrutiny and, they hope, lasting change.

By Megan O’Grady, The New York Times Style Magazine

Read More

These giant, Chicago-themed honey bears were created in 2018 by the San Francisco artist who goes by “fnnch” under a train viaduct in West Town.Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Giant honey bear mural at West Town viaduct offers a nod to Chicago sports, culture

Created by a San Francisco artist who goes by ‘fnnch,’ viaduct art work speaks to our sports fanaticism and gangster past, among other things.

By Mary Chappell, Chicago Sun Times

Read More