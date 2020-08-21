News From Around the Art World: July 7, 2020
Here is how the Art Institute in Chicago is planning to re-open
WGN Radio’s Jim Turano talks to Kati Murphy, Executive Director of Public Affairs for the Art Institute, about how the museum is re-opening, what exhibits you can visit, and what precautions they are taking when guests are welcomed in.
By Curtis Koch, WGN Radio
A Public Art Project Devoted to Dismantling Racism at Every Level
With “Amends,” the artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust have created a multipronged platform for self-scrutiny and, they hope, lasting change.
By Megan O’Grady, The New York Times Style Magazine
Giant honey bear mural at West Town viaduct offers a nod to Chicago sports, culture
Created by a San Francisco artist who goes by ‘fnnch,’ viaduct art work speaks to our sports fanaticism and gangster past, among other things.
By Mary Chappell, Chicago Sun Times