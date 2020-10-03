Driehaus Museum Re-Opening

By CGN Staff

The Driehaus Museum is the latest local institution to re-open after closing its doors this spring due to the pandemic. The staff says they are eager to welcome the public back to the ‘Haus (we didn't know they called it that!)



The Museum will reopen to the general public on Saturday, August 29 with new measures and visiting requirements in place, as well as some new exhibitions planned for this fall.

All galleries in the historic mansion will be open to view as well as the special exhibition, PAN: Prints of Avant Garde Europe, 1895-1900. Museum guides will be on hand to answer any questions as you explore the galleries and current exhibitions.

New weekly private, guide-led tour hours are also being offered on Fridays between 11–4 and include tours for up to 6 people with a discussion of the history and architecture of the building, the Museum’s collections, and highlights of the current exhibitions. Guided Tour tickets include general admission.

The museum is now closed M–Th but open Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sundays to the public.

Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance of their visit since, due to reduced capacity limitations, purchasing tickets in advance will secure your preferred date and time.

The first exhibition to open on August 29 be PAN: Prints of Avant-Garde Europe, 1895-1900, which documents a new era of printmaking for the turn of the century, as well as the desire of the arts and literary journal’s founders to elevate graphic arts to the same level as the academic fine art of its day.

Coming up September 26 is the much anticipated, second exhibition in the Driehaus Museum's new contemporary art initiative, A Tale of Today. A Tale of Today: Nate Young and Mika Horibuchi focuses on two Chicago-based artists whose works will engage expectations of the Nickerson Mansion by responding to the design and history of the 1883 building.

RESERVE YOUR TICKETS HERE

If you are having trouble with your reservation, email info@driehausmuseum.org or call 312-482-8933.