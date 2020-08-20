News From Around the Art World: August 11, 2020

City of Chicago Boards of Change, detail. PHOTOGRAPHED BY STEVEN PIPER, PHOTOGRAPHER AT FCB

Chicago Using Street Art To Improve Census Response, Get Out The Vote

“Bandos.” Boarded up businesses and homes. That’s what Chicago native, resident and artist Barrett Keithley calls them.

Keithley was tired of seeing the South Side neighborhoods he grew up in and around filled with “bandos” so he decided to do something about it.

He started painting. Keithley knew he was onto something right away.

‘Ducks on the Mag Mile’ Celebrates Special Olympics Illinois

The pandemic is forcing Special Olympics Illinois to conduct their annual Duck Derby a little bit differently this year. But there is one tradition that remains the same.

Rubber ducks are taking over downtown Chicago in an annual art display. “Ducks on the Mag Mile” is celebrating 15 years with the Special Olympics Illinois and it’s annual Duck Derby fundraiser, where adopted rubber ducks are poured into the Chicago River. This year’s fundraiser consisted of a virtual festival, where people were still encouraged to adopt a duck for $5. Chris Winston with Special Olympics Illinois says the public has responded well to the virtual switch.

Curator Nina Sanders, second from the right, worked with other cultural teachers to create “Apsáalooke Women and Warriors.”© Adam Sings in the Timber

Apsáalooke exhibition at Field Museum avoids stereotypes, shows ‘Native Americans are still here.’

The exhibit places historical artifacts of the Apsáalooke tribe alongside art from its contemporary culture.

BLM Mural Uptown by 18 artists — taken by Carson Cloud

Colorful Black Lives Matter Mural Covers Chicago Street

The large mural in the 4700 block of Clifton Avenue, between N. Broadway Ave. and Lawrence Ave., spells out the slogan in bright colors

