News From Around the Art World: August 18, 2020

Manuel Martinez

Navy Pier to close temporarily after Labor Day

Loss of tourism dollars has been "devastating to the organization’s budget," resulting in a projected $20 million deficit in 2020.

By A.D. Quig, Crain's Chicago Business

Read More

Johannes Vermeer's The Music Lesson (1662–65) is one of 65 works from the Royal Collection to feature in an upcoming exhibition at the Queen's Gallery The Royal Collection

The Queen's hidden masterpieces to leave Buckingham Palace for the first time

Major palace renovations mean that the Queen's Gallery will display 65 works from the Royal Collection including pieces by Rembrandt and Vermeer

By Kabir Jhala, The Art Newspaper

Read More

Michael Rakowitz’s Art of Return

Through playful, outraged interventions, a sculptor seeks to reclaim a lost Iraq.

By Raffi Khatchadourian, The New Yorker

Read More

MCA Chicago Staff and Administration Eye Each Other Warily in Response to Job Restructurings

The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has initiated a new employment structure that will involve converting all part-time visitor experience positions to full-time ones.

By Claire Voon, Art News

Read More

Christopher Columbus statue at Arrigo Park was removed in late July. A city project will now assess art and monuments across the city. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

City launches project to assess public art and monuments

Monuments and public art will be catalogued, and an advisory committee will determine which pieces demand action.

By Clare Proctor, Chicago Sun Times

Read More