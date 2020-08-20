News From Around the Art World: August 18, 2020
Navy Pier to close temporarily after Labor Day
Loss of tourism dollars has been "devastating to the organization’s budget," resulting in a projected $20 million deficit in 2020.
By A.D. Quig, Crain's Chicago Business
The Queen's hidden masterpieces to leave Buckingham Palace for the first time
Major palace renovations mean that the Queen's Gallery will display 65 works from the Royal Collection including pieces by Rembrandt and Vermeer
By Kabir Jhala, The Art Newspaper
Michael Rakowitz’s Art of Return
Through playful, outraged interventions, a sculptor seeks to reclaim a lost Iraq.
By Raffi Khatchadourian, The New Yorker
MCA Chicago Staff and Administration Eye Each Other Warily in Response to Job Restructurings
The Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago has initiated a new employment structure that will involve converting all part-time visitor experience positions to full-time ones.
By Claire Voon, Art News
City launches project to assess public art and monuments
Monuments and public art will be catalogued, and an advisory committee will determine which pieces demand action.
By Clare Proctor, Chicago Sun Times