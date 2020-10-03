News From Around the Art World: August 24, 2020

Andrew Ginzel and Kristin Jones’ Panopia at the 15th District police station, among a number of public artworks in police buildings throughout Chicago. (Courtesy of the artists)

A Closer Look at the Public Art at Chicago Police Stations

After removing its Columbus statues, Chicago will reassess its collection of hundreds of public art pieces to better “reflect our values as Chicagoans.” So I asked artists to reflect on the work they made for the city’s police stations.

By Logan Jaffe, Pro Publica Illinois

Kerry James Marshall's cover for the September issue of Vogue. COURTESY VOGUE

Jordan Casteel and Kerry James Marshall Paint Covers for Vogue’s September Issue

Kerry James Marshall and Jordan Casteel are the latest to people to join a storied list of artists—including Salvador Dalí, Giorgio de Chirico, and John Currin—that have been invited to create covers for the vaunted September issue of Vogue. According to the magazine, the celebrated portraitists were given total creative freedom in the choice of cover star, real or imaginary, as long as the subject was painted wearing one of four couture outfits selected by the Vogue team. Each artist was also asked to use “hope” as a creative starting point.

By Tessa Solomon, ARTnews

Amy Sherald on Making Breonna Taylor's Portrait

For more than 20 years, Amy Sherald has been putting the narratives of Black families and Black people to canvas. In 2016, she became the first woman and first African American to win the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition, which led to her painting Michelle Obama for the National Portrait Gallery in 2018. That oil-on-linen portrait was her first commissioned work—until Breonna Taylor.

By Miles Pope, Vanity Fair

Meet the National Parks’ ‘Ranger of the Lost Art’

Hundreds of thousands of sweaty, athleisure-clad national park visitors have entered the park gift shop after a hike and immediately gravitated toward one particular display: the vintage-looking magnets, postcards and posters with the park’s name in blocky lettering, its best-known vista or features rendered in simple contours and pastels.

By Erin Berger, NYT

