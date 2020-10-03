A Sneak Preview of Upcoming September Exhibitions

Mark your calendar for the second weekend of September for several openings across the city!

Spaces in West Town, River North and the Near North Side will be hosting in person openings with extended hours.

Be sure to keep tabs on the CGN 'Openings' tab of our calendar for frequent updates.

During opening receptions throughout the city, the following health and safety practices will be in place:

Gallery openings are running on extended hours during the day to encourage social distancing

Masks are required

Crowding will be limited/monitored

Reach out directly to galleries if you have any questions or would like to set up a private appointment

On behalf of the Chicago Galleries and CGN alike, we thank you for your continued support!

What is Home?

Opening: Friday, Sep 11, 12 – 7 pm

Catherine Edelman Gallery

Catherine Edelman Gallery is excited to open the Fall season with What is Home? featuring work by Keliy Anderson-Staley, Omar Imam and Rubén Martín de Lucas.

The show opens September 11 and runs through October 31, 2020. To avoid crowds, the opening reception will be from noon – 7:00 pm on Friday, September 11. Click here to register for a private tour of the exhibition led by Director Juli Lowe on Saturday, September 12, 10:00-11:00am. Tours are free, but are limited to ten people. Masks are required.

If we do not now dare everything

Opening: Friday, Sep 11, 12 – 8 pm

Weinberg/Newton Gallery

Presented in partnership with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the exhibition will examine voting rights in the United States of America through the works of contemporary artists Jaclyn Conley, Mike Gibisser, Ariana Jacob, Ellen Rothenberg and Sanaz Sohrabi.

Resurfacing

Opening: Friday, Sep 11, 5 – 10 pm

Oliva Gallery

In our first ever textiles exhibition, Alonso and Tubbs interweave their past lives into “RESURFACING” - an interactive installation saturated with color and texture.

Suzanne Rose: Blindspot

Opening: Friday, Sep 11, 5 – 8 pm

Zolla / Lieberman Gallery

Joanne Mattera: Hue and Me

Opening: Saturday, Sep 12, 1 – 6 pm

Addington Gallery

This exhibition, entitled "Hue & Me", will be Mattera's first solo with Addington Gallery. The exhibition opens on Saturday September 12th with an All-Day Open House Reception from 1pm through 6pm. The artist will be present to meet and discuss her work. A catalog will be available for purchase and to view at no charge online.