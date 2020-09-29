NADA's Chicago Gallery Open to Take Place September 30 - October 4

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is pleased to announce the programming schedule for the Chicago Gallery Open, September 30 – October 4, 2020. Join NADA and participating galleries for virtual conversations and walkthroughs of their current exhibitions.

The Chicago Gallery Open will feature online presentations of available artworks from participating galleries; exhibition listings to promote in-person, by-appointment viewings; and a programming series organized in collaboration with participants to be hosted locally in Chicago and online. Designed by Artlogic and built on their Online Viewing Room technology and e-commerce services, the Chicago Gallery Open will present artworks in a centralized dynamic online platform, creating an engaging and unique purchasing experience for collectors. Through the collaborative efforts of NADA and all of the participants, this new event will use this moment to focus on the vitality, importance, and eccentricity of the Chicago art community.

Each participating gallery is invited to present artworks from or relating to their concurrent exhibition to be included in the online platform for the five-day event.

The Chicago Gallery Open follows the success of the NADA New York Gallery Open, an annual event that takes place during Armory Week in lieu of a traditional art fair. The second edition of the New York Gallery Open featured over 60 art galleries, non-profits, and alternative spaces across New York City, and included a programming series of guided tours, artist talks, performances, dinners, and special events. Additionally, the Chicago Gallery Open builds upon the momentum of last year’s Chicago Invitational, a contemporary art fair that took place throughout the iconic Chicago Athletic Association hotel last year, featuring over 30 exhibitors from around the world.

Featured participants include Jake Troyli, Danny Dunson, Liz McCarthy, Chris Reeves, Dominique Knowles, Mari Eastman, Edra Soto, Dan Sullivan, Alberto Aguilar, Marina and Cecilia Resende Santos, Olivia Jade Juarez, Remy Lucien Bordas, Faysal Altunbozar, Zakkiyyah Najeebah Dumas-O'Neal, James Kao, and Ann Toebbe.

The Chicago Gallery Open, presented in partnership with Artlogic, is a new online-offline event showcasing the vitality, importance, and eccentricity of Chicago galleries, non-profits, and artist-run spaces.

The online presentation, featuring available artworks from participating galleries; exhibition listings to facilitate in-person, by-appointment viewings locally in Chicago; and a collaborative programming series, will launch Wednesday, September 30th, 10am CST / 11am EST.

For further information you can visit chicagogalleryopen.org

The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) is the definitive non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation, support, and advancement of new voices in contemporary art.