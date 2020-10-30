News From Around the Art World: September 1, 2020
Chicago collectors’ love affair with Monet showcased in new Art Institute exhibit
Of the Art Institute’s 33 Monet paintings, just two were purchased by the museum. The rest were donated by local collectors starting in the 1920s.
By Kyle MacMillan, Chicago Sun-Times
As Chicago Debates Columbus Statues, Here’s A Look At The One We Melted Down
Recent protests led to a Columbus statue’s temporary removal. A hundred years ago, Chicagoans did the same thing — with some creative repurposing.
By Katherine Nagasawa, Mary Hall, WBEZ Radio
A real Rembrandt? Study shows painting banished to storeroom is either by his studio or the master himself
A recent examination of the wood panel reveals that it is from the same Baltic oak tree as the panel of an authenticated work by the Dutch artist
By Martin Bailey, The Art Newspaper